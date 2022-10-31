Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 98,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

