Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 477,576 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

