Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

