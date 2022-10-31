Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.60. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading

