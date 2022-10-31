Arcosa (ACA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

