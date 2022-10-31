Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $96.80 million and $2.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00093276 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015168 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025798 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.