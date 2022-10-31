Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.5 %

ARHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

