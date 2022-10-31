Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,314,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,710,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,853 shares of company stock worth $31,297,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

