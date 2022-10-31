Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $53.75 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006931 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005393 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004741 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004441 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,178,126 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.