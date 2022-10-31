Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARKO opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arko by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arko by 22.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

