Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $338.74 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Arweave has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00049657 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $338.74 million and $25.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00559978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00232154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

