Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $156.93. 269,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Asbury Automotive Group

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

