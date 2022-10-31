Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $32.20. 33,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,236. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

