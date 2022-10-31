Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,137. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.