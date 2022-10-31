Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,324 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,129. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,926 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

