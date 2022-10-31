Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.73. 70,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

