Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after buying an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,360. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

