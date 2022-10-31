Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. ResMed makes up 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $219.48. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.82. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.09%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.