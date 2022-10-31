Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 376.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE MLI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,411. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.