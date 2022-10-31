Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.31. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,034. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

