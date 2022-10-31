Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $102.67. 7,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,819. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

