Ashland (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $105.92 on Monday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.
Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.
