Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $71,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $135.29. 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

