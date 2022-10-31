Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,305. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Insider Activity at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Astronics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 89.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Astronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after buying an additional 196,393 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC grew its position in Astronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

