Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 851,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 347,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Athersys by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 590,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,126. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.79. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

