ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 95.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.