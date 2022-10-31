Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,872,889.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.
- On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.
- On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.73. 1,846,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,139. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $461.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
