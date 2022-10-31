Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,872,889.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.73. 1,846,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,139. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $461.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

