Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.07. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,721. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

