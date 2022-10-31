AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

