AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.48 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.