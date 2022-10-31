Austin Gold Corp.’s (NYSE:AUST) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 31st

Austin Gold’s (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 31st. Austin Gold had issued 3,265,000 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $13,060,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Austin Gold Price Performance

AUST stock opened at 0.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.24. Austin Gold has a 1-year low of 0.77 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.02. Analysts expect that Austin Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

Austin Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

