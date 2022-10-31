Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $5.70 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $19.09 or 0.00093464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $487.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00070244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007120 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,514,029 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

