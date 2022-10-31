Avalanche Market Cap Hits $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $18.89 or 0.00092570 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and $503.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00069048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,516,665 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

