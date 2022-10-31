Avalanche Market Cap Hits $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $18.89 or 0.00092570 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and $503.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00069048 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015100 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001746 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025748 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001370 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,516,665 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.
