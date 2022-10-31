Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $40.81. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,084. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

