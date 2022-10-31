Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Trading Down 6.4 %

Avantor stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 18,644,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Avantor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 92.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,650,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,262,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Avantor

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

