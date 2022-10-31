AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 968,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVEO stock remained flat at $14.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.