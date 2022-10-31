Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $190.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $78,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

