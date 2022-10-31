AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. AVINOC has a market cap of $88.92 million and $351,357.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

