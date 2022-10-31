AVINOC Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. AVINOC has a market cap of $87.90 million and $563,772.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

