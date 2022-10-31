Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $875.96 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $875.96 million and approximately $183.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00044599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,569.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004234 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00054940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00253300 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,485,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.51517575 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $106,922,445.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

