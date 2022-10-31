Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.80. 43,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,263,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

