AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AXT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,640. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.10.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

