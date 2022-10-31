B. Riley Cuts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $5.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Insider Activity at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

