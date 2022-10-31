Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 179,718 shares.The stock last traded at $12.83 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $824.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $166,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

