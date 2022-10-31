Ballswap (BSP) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ballswap token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ballswap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ballswap has a total market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.38 or 0.31260383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.