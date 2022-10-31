Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $18.48.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

