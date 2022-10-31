Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.85. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Further Reading
