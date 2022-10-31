Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.85. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

