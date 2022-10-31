Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) PT Raised to $34.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

