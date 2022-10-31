Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €95.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($96.94) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.6 %

ETR:SAE traded down €1.12 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €41.53 ($42.38). 111,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a fifty-two week high of €165.70 ($169.08). The firm has a market cap of $751.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

