Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.61. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

